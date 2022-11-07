Nithya Menen's Love For Saris

When one remembers the Tamil romantic-comedy Ok Kanmani, it's hard to not think of Nithya Menen's lovely curly locks and beautiful smile.

The actress made her film debut at the age of 10, and has done Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films.

She has starred in Bangalore Days, Ishq, Ustad Hotel, Urumi, 100 Days of Love, Mersal, Mission Mangal and Bheemla Nayak.

Her next film, Wonder Women, which narrates the story of six pregnant women who arrive at a pre-natal class, streams on November 18 from SonyLIV.

Like many stars down South, Nithya is loyal to the six-yard drape, and one doesn't need to break the bank to copy her style.

IMAGE: She keeps things romantic in a light-weight lemon yellow sari with red flowers in Skylab.

This was one of her favourite looks from the film and it was recreated from Costume Director Poojita Tadikonda's mother' photograph.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing combines style and elegance quite like a sari.

Nithya reminds us why she is our forever style muse in this Tangaliya or Daana weave from Gujarat.

A timeless piece well-worth your money, it's teamed with a grey blouse.

IMAGE: The blouse with sheer sleeves lends a contemporary touch to her pastel green sari.

IMAGE: Why should the sari be reserved just for weddings?

Nithya injects a heavy dose of prints to her occasion wear.

The pearl necklace levels up the look.

IMAGE: She makes the '70s style candy floss pink sari with roses and the puffer sleeve blouse with a pleated collar fashionable again.