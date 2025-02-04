Tinaa, Priyanka, Bhumi Wow In Naagin-core

As spring begins, China celebrates its New Year. With 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, each year is dedicated to one of them. This year is the Year Of The Snake which makes it the perfect time to slither into the spotlight with some seriously fun Naagin-core vibes.

Inspired by the hugely popular Naagin series on television, this serpentine style is now finding favour with Bollywood celebs.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight with her fab Serpenti watch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Cannes 2019 in a jaw-dropping snakeskin-print gold gown.

IMAGE: Tinaa Dattaa twists a gold serpent around her neck to add to the edginess of her cutout dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's serpent necklace and ring are simply ravishing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar gives us a heart-stopping vibe in this serpent corset. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa drips in diamond and ruby-crusted serpent ornaments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Snake jacket with coords is not just a look, it's Shilpa's mood. And don't miss the matching watch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

