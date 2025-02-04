HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tinaa, Priyanka, Bhumi Wow In Naagin-core

Tinaa, Priyanka, Bhumi Wow In Naagin-core

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 04, 2025 12:34 IST

As spring begins, China celebrates its New Year. With 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, each year is dedicated to one of them. This year is the Year Of The Snake which makes it the perfect time to slither into the spotlight with some seriously fun Naagin-core vibes.

Inspired by the hugely popular Naagin series on television, this serpentine style is now finding favour with Bollywood celebs.

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight with her fab Serpenti watch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Aishwarya Rai

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Cannes 2019 in a jaw-dropping snakeskin-print gold gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

 

Tinaa Datta

IMAGE: Tinaa Dattaa twists a gold serpent around her neck to add to the edginess of her cutout dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

 

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala's serpent necklace and ring are simply ravishing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar gives us a heart-stopping vibe in this serpent corset. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Dayana Erappa

IMAGE: Dayana Erappa drips in diamond and ruby-crusted serpent ornaments. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Snake jacket with coords is not just a look, it's Shilpa's mood. And don't miss the matching watch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
