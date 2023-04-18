Time To Steal Wamiqa Gabbi's Style

Folks have a reason to be obsessed with Wamiqa Gabbi's style, especially after a glimpse of Jubilee, the Amazon Prime show where she plays Nilofer Qureshi, an aspiring '50s actor.

She has been delivering heaping servings of masala and tikhapan with her reel-perfect looks.

Further, she pulls off travel fashion with as much aaram as formal wear. And in desi clothes she looks like a doll.

Chandigarh-raised Wamiqa, who has been part of Modern Love Mumbai, Jab We Met and '83, is a believer of Osho wisdom. She puts her faith in love and acceptance and declares 'Don't surrender to a person, surrender to love' and more.

On the fashion front she is great at making over an outfit to suit her particular wardrobe sensibilities and never fails to draw attention and showers of 'gram likes with her casual-cool ensembles.

IMAGE: It's just a white tee. But it ends opportunely. Strategically.

And the white netting makes a wee but significant statement.

She injects her irresistible charm into the whole deal.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: A Black Dress vs Wamiqa in A Black Dress. Uneven match. No contest.

Beige pumps finish off the super sleek look.

IMAGE: Those hazel eyes are all she needs to knock us and her 2 million followers for a six in her ethnic getup.

She often plays around with monochromatic numbers and is mostly spotted minus make-up, rocking a fresh face.

IMAGE: The Punjabin turns Southie: Kanjeevaram sari. Traditional golden jewellery. Hair in a bun, with tendrils scraped behind the ears and neutral make-up. Solid!

She reminds us of Deepika Padukone's character from Chennai Express.

IMAGE: Sari with sports shoes?

When the London aunties roam Hyde Park in them you just wanna look away.

But Wamiqa carries it off like a pro with the neatly pleated sari. And in Vilayat. Shabash.

IMAGE: 'Beautiful eyes, even when closed' says a fan.

Flawless in fresh summer prints and a red bindi -- our Ishq (hamesha) Haazir Hai.