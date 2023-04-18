News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Time To Steal Wamiqa Gabbi's Style

Time To Steal Wamiqa Gabbi's Style

By REDIFF STYLE
April 18, 2023 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Folks have a reason to be obsessed with Wamiqa Gabbi's style, especially after a glimpse of Jubilee, the Amazon Prime show where she plays Nilofer Qureshi, an aspiring '50s actor.

She has been delivering heaping servings of masala and tikhapan with her reel-perfect looks.

Further, she pulls off travel fashion with as much aaram as formal wear. And in desi clothes she looks like a doll.

Chandigarh-raised Wamiqa, who has been part of Modern Love Mumbai, Jab We Met and '83, is a believer of Osho wisdom. She puts her faith in love and acceptance and declares 'Don't surrender to a person, surrender to love' and more.

On the fashion front she is great at making over an outfit to suit her particular wardrobe sensibilities and never fails to draw attention and showers of 'gram likes with her casual-cool ensembles.

IMAGE: It's just a white tee. But it ends opportunely. Strategically.
And the white netting makes a wee but significant statement.
She injects her irresistible charm into the whole deal.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A Black Dress vs Wamiqa in A Black Dress. Uneven match. No contest.
Beige pumps finish off the super sleek look.

 

IMAGE: Those hazel eyes are all she needs to knock us and her 2 million followers for a six in her ethnic getup.
She often plays around with monochromatic numbers and is mostly spotted minus make-up, rocking a fresh face.

 

IMAGE: The Punjabin turns Southie: Kanjeevaram sari. Traditional golden jewellery. Hair in a bun, with tendrils scraped behind the ears and neutral make-up. Solid!
She reminds us of Deepika Padukone's character from Chennai Express.

 

IMAGE: Sari with sports shoes?
When the London aunties roam Hyde Park in them you just wanna look away.
But Wamiqa carries it off like a pro with the neatly pleated sari. And in Vilayat. Shabash.

 

IMAGE: 'Beautiful eyes, even when closed' says a fan.
Flawless in fresh summer prints and a red bindi -- our Ishq (hamesha) Haazir Hai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023
The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023
Malavika Sharma: Coming Soon In KBKKJ!
Malavika Sharma: Coming Soon In KBKKJ!
What's Suhana Chattering About?
What's Suhana Chattering About?
Warner gets Taylor's backing for WTC, Ashes
Warner gets Taylor's backing for WTC, Ashes
Can inconsistent LSG halt Rajasthan Royals' charge?
Can inconsistent LSG halt Rajasthan Royals' charge?
Enjoy such news: Union minister on NCP split buzz
Enjoy such news: Union minister on NCP split buzz
SpaceX's Starship Is Ready To Launch
SpaceX's Starship Is Ready To Launch

More like this

Why Is This Pretty Sikkim Cop Trending?

Why Is This Pretty Sikkim Cop Trending?

Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments

Feisty Shehnaaz's Six Best Fashion Moments

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances