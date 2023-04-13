Malavika Sharma: Coming Soon In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Showboating her enviable flanks is signature Malavika Sharma fashion.

And why not? If you've got it flaunt it...

The young actor, who works in Tamil and Telugu films -- her first appearance was as a medical student in Nela Ticket in 2018 -- will shortly be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan.

She is a Mumbai ladki and a criminal lawyer by profession. It would, incidentally, be a crime not to have a peek at her neat and clean taste in clothes, when she isn't wear advocate white and black (she hasn't yet begun practising law although she plans to).

IMAGE: When in Ooty, there is no better style accessory than a totally cuddly baby goat.

Who looks more adorable? We can't decide. Please help.

Photographs: Malavika Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Way to travel, Malavika -- a snappy havai adda costume.

She's got a ticket to riiiiiide.

IMAGE: Not sure what ails those gents in the background.

All eyes should be on the scrumptious-looking Ms Sharma and her excellently coordinated summery getup.

The bahut chota neon top is a scene stealer.

IMAGE: Most people would do anything to have a smooth flat stomach like that.

She titled the post: 'Mood. Hey Siri, play Sheila Ki Jawani'. Good idea



IMAGE: Disco Baby.

There are ways and ways to use sequins to the best advantage. Malavika has found one route.

Folks, always shop for sequins but make sure you find your metier.

IMAGE: Deogarh Desert Damsel: Riding into the sunset in a jeep calls for something flowy and poetic.

A three-yard white frock, black puffer jacket and a bindi -- on point, girl.

'Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too'.

She's a dialogue master -- Mr Abbas Tyrewala, please take note