The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

Undeniably, the greatest summer piece in your wardrobe is a sari.
And what takes the sari to even-more-awesome heights is a fab choli.
A special blouse -- be they desi-fied bandeaus or bustier-fied cholis or any species in between/beyond -- is also the artistic style device that will transition your look from day to night magically.
Yes, everything about saris is magical, because wrapping yourself in a few metres of unstitched cloth provides you with the most economical but yet extraordinarily elegant costume of your dreams.
The Bolly lasses always have many an ace up their sleeves when it comes to making use of the Great Indian Choli-Jugaad Trick. Start up your lessons, ASAP ...
IMAGE: Never have we ever seen a pearl choli like that! Wow, Janhvi Kapoor.
Choli ke peeche kaun hai? Designer Manish Malhotra, of course.
He lends modernity to a classic trend with this uber-feminine piece of art featuring off-white pearls and intricate thread embroidery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Back in 2021, Alia Bhatt first wore the infinity blouse
and two years later, Kiara Advani
is continuing the trend with elan.
Her bubble wrap choli
is super avant garde
. And needs a place in Nita Ambani's new fashion museum.Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor says yes to the chikankari choli.
It's a dream for every woman to find a bustier that fits like a glove.
That's probably why Khushi couldn't stop her selfie binge.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: A bow-shaped choli... Wah, Ananya Panday!
Ain't it just the piece de resistance you would need to waltz into a family function and be the cynosure of all eyes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: A Rihanna-esque sari blouse that will give you a Halo.
Shriya Saran pairs it with just a metallic skirt and dishoom!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Can a gust of wind blow her away like the tufts of a dandelion flower?Sharvari
has her wispy, fragile, baby doll moment in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 'pearl concept blouse hand embroidered with pearls, crystals and sequins'.
Cho-chweet she looks.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: What can sex up a sari more efficiently, to levels that would even astound Masters and Johnson, than a bandeau choli
?Disha Patani
's skinny, slinky fashion Yodha
number is the right armour for our present the 36-degree hot, humid, armpit-weeping Mumbai weather.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com