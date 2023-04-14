The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023

Undeniably, the greatest summer piece in your wardrobe is a sari.

And what takes the sari to even-more-awesome heights is a fab choli.

A special blouse -- be they desi-fied bandeaus or bustier-fied cholis or any species in between/beyond -- is also the artistic style device that will transition your look from day to night magically.

Yes, everything about saris is magical, because wrapping yourself in a few metres of unstitched cloth provides you with the most economical but yet extraordinarily elegant costume of your dreams.

The Bolly lasses always have many an ace up their sleeves when it comes to making use of the Great Indian Choli-Jugaad Trick. Start up your lessons, ASAP ...

IMAGE: Never have we ever seen a pearl choli like that! Wow, Janhvi Kapoor.

Choli ke peeche kaun hai? Designer Manish Malhotra, of course.

He lends modernity to a classic trend with this uber-feminine piece of art featuring off-white pearls and intricate thread embroidery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani is continuing the trend with elan.

Her bubble wrap choli is super avant garde. And needs a place in Nita Ambani's new fashion museum.

IMAGE: Back in 2021, Alia Bhatt first wore the infinity blouse and two years later,is continuing the trend with elan.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor says yes to the chikankari choli.

It's a dream for every woman to find a bustier that fits like a glove.

That's probably why Khushi couldn't stop her selfie binge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A bow-shaped choli... Wah, Ananya Panday!

Ain't it just the piece de resistance you would need to waltz into a family function and be the cynosure of all eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: A Rihanna-esque sari blouse that will give you a Halo.

Shriya Saran pairs it with just a metallic skirt and dishoom!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar



Sharvari has her wispy, fragile, baby doll moment in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 'pearl concept blouse hand embroidered with pearls, crystals and sequins'.

Cho-chweet she looks.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Can a gust of wind blow her away like the tufts of a dandelion flower?