What's Suhana Chattering About?

The makeup giant Maybelline has an exciting new Hindustani squad.

Lovely ladies Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerung, P V Sindhu are their recently appointed ambassador army and at a fancy face-unveiling ceremony, which occurred on Tuesday in Mumbai Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com caught the most rangeen moments.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Suhana Khan, scorchingly sultry in scarlet, gets onboard, with mic, speech and all.She seems to have a lot to say. Is she chattering about The Archies, where she will soon make her celluloid debut?

IMAGE: A lady of muscles: Can you believe that this petite pink beauty is not just a model but also a boxer, biker and policeman in her home state of Sikkim?

Yup, Eksha Kerung has a host of varied talents.

IMAGE: When Ms Gulab met Miss Lal.

Singer Ananya Birla shares comraderie with Suhana on stage. Makeup brings people together.

IMAGE: The Maybelline Maidens.

Sindhu joined online.

IMAGE: It was also a joota jamboree.

IMAGE: What do you think they are talking about? Hair serum? Gaslight? Karnataka elections?

IMAGE: Ananya does some speechifying.