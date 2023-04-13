News
What's Suhana Chattering About?

What's Suhana Chattering About?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 13, 2023 10:13 IST
The makeup giant Maybelline has an exciting new Hindustani squad.

Lovely ladies Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerung, P V Sindhu are their recently appointed ambassador army and at a fancy face-unveiling ceremony, which occurred on Tuesday in Mumbai Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com caught the most rangeen moments.

IMAGE: Suhana Khan, scorchingly sultry in scarlet, gets onboard, with mic, speech and all.
She seems to have a lot to say. Is she chattering about The Archies, where she will soon make her celluloid debut?
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A lady of muscles: Can you believe that this petite pink beauty is not just a model but also a boxer, biker and policeman in her home state of Sikkim?
Yup, Eksha Kerung has a host of varied talents.

 

IMAGE: When Ms Gulab met Miss Lal.
Singer Ananya Birla shares comraderie with Suhana on stage. Makeup brings people together.

 

IMAGE: The Maybelline Maidens.
Sindhu joined online.

 

IMAGE: It was also a joota jamboree.

 

IMAGE: What do you think they are talking about? Hair serum? Gaslight? Karnataka elections?

 

IMAGE: Ananya does some speechifying.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
The Bombshell From Netflix's Class

The Bombshell From Netflix's Class

WATCH: Who Does Rashmika Crush On?

WATCH: Who Does Rashmika Crush On?

