Feisty Shehnaaz Gill's Six Best Fashion Moments

She sings. She dances. She models. She entertains.
And boy, does she dress.
Yes, the multitalented, feisty Shehnaaz Kaur Gill knows her fashion too and how to dial up the stylemeter.
She is a heroine of many a Punjabi film, a successful participant of Bigg Boss 13, where she had a good run, finishing second runner up, and the voice in countless music videos. Shehnaaz grew up in Punjab and Dalhousie and qualified, with a degree in commerce, from Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.
In a few days, look out for her in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Meanwhile, flip through the SKG Wardrobe Special, where her dressing is as lively and natural as she.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com