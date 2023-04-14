Feisty Shehnaaz Gill's Six Best Fashion Moments

She sings. She dances. She models. She entertains.

And boy, does she dress.

Yes, the multitalented, feisty Shehnaaz Kaur Gill knows her fashion too and how to dial up the stylemeter.

She is a heroine of many a Punjabi film, a successful participant of Bigg Boss 13, where she had a good run, finishing second runner up, and the voice in countless music videos. Shehnaaz grew up in Punjab and Dalhousie and qualified, with a degree in commerce, from Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

In a few days, look out for her in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Meanwhile, flip through the SKG Wardrobe Special, where her dressing is as lively and natural as she.

IMAGE: Whatta a babe she is in black.

Photographs: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: It's the unusual shades -- that one often isn't gutsy enough to try -- which work magic in your wardrobe. But courage is Shenaaz's forte.

IMAGE: In delicate white she is Desh Ki Shaan.

IMAGE: Now you know why the public hearted her in Bigg Boss 13.

IMAGE: Twirling her toes and lookin' good at her perch in a breezy, jazzy coord set.

Nice pins.

IMAGE: Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram Kabhi Garam... And what better place to take stock than up a tree in black athletic wear.

