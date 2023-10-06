3 Fun Cocktail Recipes To Try

If you're planning to drink at home over the weekend, Aditya Solanki has lined up a couple of pretty simple cocktails to try.
Once you have the ingredients in place, all you need is a shaker to make the drinks.
These cocktails are not too sweet, citrusy or bubbly. They are meant for a laid-back, relaxed evening with a loved one or friends.
Citrus And Cloves
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 2 kaffir lime leaves
- 4-5 lavang or cloves
- 15 ml yuzu, a liqueur made from an East Asian citrus fruit that goes by the same name (you may substitute it with triple sec or an orange-flavoured liqueur)
- 10 ml lime juice
- 60 ml gin
- Coupe glass or a champagne glass or any wide-mouthed glass with a stem
- Ice
- Stick of dalcheeni or cinnamon, to garnish
Method
- Mix all the ingredients together in a shaker filled with ice.
Shake well.
Strain and serve in a coupe glass.
Editor's Note: Fresh kaffir leaves are available at certain vegetable sellers at your local market who stock 'English' vegetables or at gourmet grocery stores.
Popcorn Sour
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml whiskey
- 25 ml lime juice
- 30 ml apple juice
- 15 ml popcorn syrup, available in gourmet grocery stores and online
- Dehydrated lemon wedge, to garnish
- Old-fashioned glass
- Ice
Method
- Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.
Shake well.
Serve in an old-fashioned glass.
Garnish with a lemon wedge.
Red Burst
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 45 ml Jack Daniel's whiskey or use regular whiskey
- 15 ml lime juice
- 15 ml triple sec or an orange-flavoured liqueur
- 20 ml sugar syrup
- 20 ml pineapple juice
- Pomegranate arils or seed pods, to garnish
- Rock glass, a short tumber or use a whiskey glass
- Ice
Method
- Add ice in the rock glass.
Add in the whiskey.
Top it with the triple sec, sugar syrup, lime juice and pineapple juice.
Mix.
Garnish with pomegranate pearls.
Serve.
Aditya Solanki is the head bartender and mixologist at Someplace Else, a fine dining outlet at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.