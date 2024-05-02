Who Is Harshal Patel Copying?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PBKS/X

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his relaxed pose while patrolling the boundary during a match, which became a viral meme during the 2019 World Cup in England.

Harshal Patel, playing for the Punjab Kings, took a great catch and decided to celebrate by mimicking Chahal's pose in a playful way.

Chahal, known for his sense of humour, playfully responded on social media. He tagged Elon Musk (owner of X) and tweeted, 'Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshalbhai pe copyright lagana hai (Dear Elon Musk sir. Put a copyright strike on Harshal Patel).'