Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who Is Harshal Patel Copying?

Who Is Harshal Patel Copying?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 02, 2024 11:00 IST
Harshal Patel

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PBKS/X

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his relaxed pose while patrolling the boundary during a match, which became a viral meme during the 2019 World Cup in England.

Harshal Patel, playing for the Punjab Kings, took a great catch and decided to celebrate by mimicking Chahal's pose in a playful way.

Chahal, known for his sense of humour, playfully responded on social media. He tagged Elon Musk (owner of X) and tweeted, 'Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshalbhai pe copyright lagana hai (Dear Elon Musk sir. Put a copyright strike on Harshal Patel).'

 

