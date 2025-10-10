HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » This Designer Put Manipur On The Paris Runway!

This Designer Put Manipur On The Paris Runway!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 16:59 IST

x

Manipur just made a stylish debut on the Paris runway.

Designer Robert Naorem, from Wangjing Awang Leikai in Thoubal, Manipur, took the city of couture by storm with his collection, Art of East India.

Robert Naorem

All photographs: Kind courtesy Robert Naorem/Instagram

Showcased at Melia La Defense, Robert Naorem blended traditional Manipuri weaves and intricate hand embroidery with modern silhouettes and, honestly, Paris wasn’t ready for it!

 

Robert Naorem

Delicate silks handwoven with stories of home were showcased on this international runway.

 

Robert Naorem

Robert's journey -- which has been both challenging and inspiring -- reflects in his thoughtful designs that are rooted his history. 

 

Robert Naorem

With no formal training, he’s carved his own path proving that passion, talent and a love for tradition can outshine any textbook. Did you know that he began as an assistant to Bollywood stars? His creativity and hard work resulted in him being named the Most Inspirational Designer at the India Fashion Week London in 2017.

 

R

While 25 designers from 25 countries showcased their work at Paris Fashion Week, it was Robert who brought Manipur's handloom magic to the world stage.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris
Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris
Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!
Ananya, Rysa Woo Paris, One Look At A Time!
Drama And A Dash Of Nostalgia! GenNext At Fashion Week
Drama And A Dash Of Nostalgia! GenNext At Fashion Week
Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!
Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!
Aditi Rao Has A New Job. Can You Guess?
Aditi Rao Has A New Job. Can You Guess?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the status of embassy: Jaishankar0:29

India to upgrade 'technical mission' in Kabul to the...

SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor at Mumbai airport0:28

SPOTTED: Kareena Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to reach Global Fintech Fest3:58

Unusual moment! PM Modi, UK PM Starmer share same car to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO