This Designer Put Manipur On The Paris Runway!

Manipur just made a stylish debut on the Paris runway.

Designer Robert Naorem, from Wangjing Awang Leikai in Thoubal, Manipur, took the city of couture by storm with his collection, Art of East India.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Robert Naorem/Instagram

Showcased at Melia La Defense, Robert Naorem blended traditional Manipuri weaves and intricate hand embroidery with modern silhouettes and, honestly, Paris wasn’t ready for it!

Delicate silks handwoven with stories of home were showcased on this international runway.

Robert's journey -- which has been both challenging and inspiring -- reflects in his thoughtful designs that are rooted his history.

With no formal training, he’s carved his own path proving that passion, talent and a love for tradition can outshine any textbook. Did you know that he began as an assistant to Bollywood stars? His creativity and hard work resulted in him being named the Most Inspirational Designer at the India Fashion Week London in 2017.

While 25 designers from 25 countries showcased their work at Paris Fashion Week, it was Robert who brought Manipur's handloom magic to the world stage.

