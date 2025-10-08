HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris

Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
October 08, 2025 15:02 IST

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in Paris and gave us not one, not two, but THREE fab looks!

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress' looks were styled by her cousin sister, Rhea Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Jhanvi's Miu Miu moment was a total retro rewind! In a chequered mini skirt and oversized coat, she exuded old Hollywood glam.

She arrived in the City of Love after celebrating her sister, Anshula Kapoor's engagement.

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

In her words, the look was a 'homage to Britney Spears'.

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

The actress also made an appearance for John Galliano in a look straight out of fashion history!

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

She slipped into a 1986 scissor-pleat dress for her OOTN.

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

When Rhea Kapoor is the stylist, expect only path-breaking fashion moments. For her third look, Janhvi stepped out in an Ungaro Parallele floral dress.

 

Janhvi Kapoor at Paris

The dress, the bag, the stole -- it was all vintage!

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Gosh, What Were Janhvi, Varun Upto?!
Seen Janhvi's Gold Collection?
When Rakul, Janhvi Play With Colours...
Janhvi, Khushi Or Rasha -- Who's The Hottest Bride?
When Jahnvi, Sakshi, Aditi Celebrated India
