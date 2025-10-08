Janhvi Kapoor Goes Vintage To Stun Paris

Janhvi Kapoor arrived in Paris and gave us not one, not two, but THREE fab looks!

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress' looks were styled by her cousin sister, Rhea Kapoor.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Jhanvi's Miu Miu moment was a total retro rewind! In a chequered mini skirt and oversized coat, she exuded old Hollywood glam.

She arrived in the City of Love after celebrating her sister, Anshula Kapoor's engagement.

In her words, the look was a 'homage to Britney Spears'.

The actress also made an appearance for John Galliano in a look straight out of fashion history!

She slipped into a 1986 scissor-pleat dress for her OOTN.

When Rhea Kapoor is the stylist, expect only path-breaking fashion moments. For her third look, Janhvi stepped out in an Ungaro Parallele floral dress.

The dress, the bag, the stole -- it was all vintage!