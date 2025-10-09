Drama And A Dash Of Nostalgia! GenNext At Fashion Week

The curtain rose on the GENNEXT show at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025 with three young designers thoughtfully reimagining craft, sustainability and storytelling.

The trio of Anam Husain, Gaach and 23°N 69°E proved why the future of Indian fashion lies in stories stitched with intent. Though each designer brought a distinct voice to the runway, together they spoke one language -- that of modern India through mindful design.

Anam Husain -- Cut-Putly

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Anam Husain’s Cut-Putly was all drama and depth. The collection was a fresh spin on Rajasthan’s kathputlis (puppets) that turned the idea of being 'strung along' into serious fashion talk.

Think sculpted denim made from over 1000 kilos of post-consumer waste, caged silhouettes and layers that looked raw yet dreamy.

The mood? Feminine, fierce and a little rebellious, just like dolls who are finally cutting their own strings.

Gaach -- Recalling

Gaach’s Recalling felt like flipping through an old photo album. The collection was both nostalgic and heartwarming.

Inspired by Tagore’s Purono Sei Diner Kotha, the collection celebrated memories through texture -- from Bengali-script block prints to kantha stitches and crewel embroidery; it showcased them all.

With eco-printed patterns on eri, Chanderi and linen silk, it was beautifully sentimental -- like a hug from the past, stitched into the present.

23°N 69°E -- The Land Where It All Begins

23°N 69°E paid tribute to Kachchh, the land that shaped its story. The collection was built entirely on Kala cotton and each piece had a story to tell.

The twist? The designer used broken Ajrakh blocks to honor age, wear and the beauty of flaws.

Every look was hand-painted and printed by the designer himself, making it deeply personal.