They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...

They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
February 20, 2023 13:42 IST
Dancers of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

This religious and cultural festival, Wikipedia tells us, has been celebrated since the 18th century in Oruro.

UNESCO proclaimed the carnival as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

More than 48 folk dancers groups perform at this carnival.

Take a look:

Source

 

IMAGE: Dancers of the Diablada Urus group perform during the carnival. All photographs: Claudia Morales/Reuters

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A dancer dressed as an angel.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
