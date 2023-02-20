They Aren't Sauron's Stormtroopers...

Dancers of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

This religious and cultural festival, Wikipedia tells us, has been celebrated since the 18th century in Oruro.

UNESCO proclaimed the carnival as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

More than 48 folk dancers groups perform at this carnival.

Take a look:

Source

IMAGE: Dancers of the Diablada Urus group perform during the carnival. All photographs: Claudia Morales/Reuters

IMAGE: A dancer dressed as an angel.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com