The Battle Of The Oranges

Italians participate in the annual 'Battle of the Oranges' also known as the Carnival of Ivrea in the northern city of Ivrea, Italy on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

This tradition of throwing of oranges between organised groups is held to commemorate the history of the Italy's liberation against the cruel rulers.

In this largest food fight, Wikipedia tells us, the teams of aranceri (orange handlers) on foot throw oranges (representing old weapons and stones) against aranceri riding in carts (representing the cruel rulers).

Take a look at the orange battle

IMAGE: Battle On! All photographs: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

IMAGE: Dressed in armour, ready to throw the oranges.

IMAGE: A reveller is hit by an orange.

