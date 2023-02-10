News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Mindy Kaling Doing In India?

What's Mindy Kaling Doing In India?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
February 10, 2023 16:34 IST
Mindy Kaling has set an elegant foot in our Maximum Office City.

She started off her Bharat vacay in Rajasthan, serenading the Pink City in her gorgeous wardrobe.

Her next stop was Mumbai and right now she's 'fully in IST'.

Her followers feel 'Bollywood needs a Mindy Kaling production'.

IMAGE: In Mumbai, Mindy didn't hesitate to do the usual touristy stuff like meandering the streets of Colaba and posing next to the Gateway.
And always in fun, summer dresses, ever since she stepped on Indian soil.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mindy Kaling/Instagram

 

IMAGE: High tea at the Taj, of course, toh banta. With paani puri. And another pic with the Gateway.

 

IMAGE: A morning stroll through Mumbai's super colourful flower markets.

 

IMAGE: Indie clothing brand Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika has been over the moon since Mindy was spotted in their blue shirt dress.
Kya yellow heels!

 

IMAGE: Mind riding with Mindy for a day?
She's not gonna ask kidhar jaana hai.

 

IMAGE: The bathroom selfie that has transported Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika into delirium.
The neon dress is currently sold out on their Web site.

 

IMAGE: Visits to Jaipur's magnificent forts and palaces was part of The Mindy India Project.

 

IMAGE: Mindy in Shatranj Ke Khiladi mode!

 

IMAGE: In a stunning pleated dress with red flowers is prettier than anything she wore when she was dating Dr Danny Castellano

 

IMAGE: And she chomps on local mangoes.

 

IMAGE: Insta moment for the ages.

 

IMAGE: A thrilled Mindy test-drives a vintage beauty.
Remember to drive on the right (left) side of the road, Mindy.

 

IMAGE: Say hello to her prince.

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
