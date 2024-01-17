The Woman Who Fought With Katrina In A Towel

IMAGE: That's what Michelle Lee did in Tiger 3 -- fight Katrina Kaif in a towel.

It was a fight scene that left everyone gasping for breath and still has people talking.

And the fierce woman who faced a determined Katrina Kaif in a hamman (public bath house) in Tiger 3 -- which released on Amazon Prime on January 7 -- is Michelle Lee.

The California-based actor and stuntwoman has also been part of Captain Marvel, Mortal Kombat and Black Widow.

She 'takes the cake on the red carpet' and makes quite the hitwoman in The Rookie.

IMAGE: Clad in simple black, Michelle shows just how toned she is.

IMAGE: Michelle's cutout bikini is so on-trend and definitely hotter than the scorching heat on a bright, summer morning.

IMAGE: She shows her love for twisted miniskirts as she colour-coordinates it with the jet plane in the background.

IMAGE: The actor adapts the ballet core trend with such ease, painting a romantic pic in a lovely purple dress.

IMAGE: Is it just us or can you see two angels taking a walk in the rain?

Michelle layers up but lets the focus stay on her svelte figure.

IMAGE: Twinning in Harry Potter outfits with her daughter Seven. Pssst... Being a Gryffindor runs in the family.

IMAGE: Michelle photographed in a black-and-white moment.