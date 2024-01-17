News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Woman Who Fought With Katrina In A Towel

The Woman Who Fought With Katrina In A Towel

By REDIFF STYLE
January 17, 2024 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Michelle Lee and Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger 3

IMAGE: That's what Michelle Lee did in Tiger 3 -- fight Katrina Kaif in a towel.

It was a fight scene that left everyone gasping for breath and still has people talking.

And the fierce woman who faced a determined Katrina Kaif in a hamman (public bath house) in Tiger 3 -- which released on Amazon Prime on January 7 -- is Michelle Lee.

The California-based actor and stuntwoman has also been part of Captain Marvel, Mortal Kombat and Black Widow.

She 'takes the cake on the red carpet' and makes quite the hitwoman in The Rookie.

IMAGE: Clad in simple black, Michelle shows just how toned she is.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Michelle Lee/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Michelle's cutout bikini is so on-trend and definitely hotter than the scorching heat on a bright, summer morning.  

 

IMAGE: She shows her love for twisted miniskirts as she colour-coordinates it with the jet plane in the background. 

 

IMAGE: The actor adapts the ballet core trend with such ease, painting a romantic pic in a lovely purple dress. 

 

IMAGE: Is it just us or can you see two angels taking a walk in the rain? 
Michelle layers up but lets the focus stay on her svelte figure. 

 

IMAGE: Twinning in Harry Potter outfits with her daughter Seven. Pssst... Being a Gryffindor runs in the family. 

 

IMAGE: Michelle photographed in a black-and-white moment. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Chammak Challo Sukirti
Chammak Challo Sukirti
Why Namrata's Your Ideal Selfie Partner
Why Namrata's Your Ideal Selfie Partner
Who Is This Stunning Cutie?
Who Is This Stunning Cutie?
Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark
Bajaj Auto's m-cap surpasses Rs 2 trillion-mark
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's Birthday
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's Birthday
This Italian tennis star dreams of Baywatch bod
This Italian tennis star dreams of Baywatch bod
Security officer killed in militant ambush in Manipur
Security officer killed in militant ambush in Manipur

More like this

When Jannat Works Her Magic...

When Jannat Works Her Magic...

What's Not To Love About Trupti!

What's Not To Love About Trupti!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances