Raveena Tandon's co-star in Karmma Calling, Namrata Sheth, has been chasing dreams while looking like one.

The former model earlier starred in Guilty Minds and that's when she got noticed for her acting prowess.

She reserves her sparkly outfits for festive occasions but offers a daily dose of slay in her casual outfits.

The actor looks amazing in pretty dresses and her sun-kissed, beach/poolside dressing will have you floored in seconds.

IMAGE: Namrata's beach garb is a pair of hot pants and an oversized white shirt worn over a bikini top.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Namrata Sheth/Instagram

IMAGE: Hey Namrata, that dress is H-A-W-T!

IMAGE: She accessorises the green one-shoulder number with her cute, innocent look that's sure to make you go 'awww'.

IMAGE: Neutral on neutral is not such a bad sight; the white ankle-length boots create the right balance.

IMAGE: The actor plays games with the sun as she glows in earthy cotton separates.

IMAGE: Vacay wear? Oh yeah!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com