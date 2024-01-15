News
Who Is This Stunning Cutie?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 15, 2024 10:41 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Zuchobeni Tungoe/Instagram

When it comes to Femina Miss India Nagaland 2020 Zuchobeni Tungoe, you can rest assured that she always has her fashion foot forward. 

Her many moods are reflected in her wardrobe and she's got undeniably cool K-pop star vibes. 

No brownie points for guessing her favourite colour; many of her posts see her in a black outfit. 

The LIVA Miss Diva 2023 finalist -- who is a singer as well, is a sight to behold in traditional wear and her Bridgerton-themed dress is straight out of a fairytale. 

IMAGE: Zuchobeni tied the knot with musician Sanam Puri in an intimate wedding in Nagaland last week. 
This stylish pair certainly have the coolest clothes. 

 

IMAGE: Commanding and very sexy in all-black, she joins the K-pop monochromatic trend. 

 

IMAGE: When she shows up in an elegant ivory anarkali, it's hard to peel our eyes off her. 

 

IMAGE: This Indian Barbie prefers shorts to dresses. 

 

IMAGE: Zuchobeni in her lace off-the-shoulder and Sanam in his baroque suit can give a style lesson or two to the Bridgerton cast. 

 

IMAGE: She bundles up like a style queen in faux fur and velvet. 

 

IMAGE: She gives her wardrobe an upgrade with a lovely blue dress that waves hello to the sea. 

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look good in ivory and pink?

 

IMAGE: Black continues to be the mainstay in her closet but she adds a pop of colour with those neon boots and pink sling bag. 

