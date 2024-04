Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan caught up with former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Sourav Ganguly during the IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket at the Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly played three seasons for KKR in the first three years of the IPL before he switched to Pune Warriors India ahead of IPL 2012.

IMAGE: SRK's youngest son AbRam greets Sourav Ganguly. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Shah Rukh with KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and team Mentor Gautam Gambhir.

IMAGE: AbRam enjoys the action from the stands.

IMAGE: SRK's walkabout around the Eden Gardens to thank KKR fans for their support.