Chammak Challo Sukirti

Chammak Challo Sukirti

By REDIFF STYLE
January 15, 2024 15:06 IST
She's cheery, confident and a fashion powerhouse. 

Television actor Sukirti Kandpal has a statement-making wardrobe that's bound to make you go weak in your knees. 

She turns to mesh to dial up her casual style, falls back on the good old magenta to amp up her wedding wardrobe and will drive away your weekend blues in azure. 

IMAGE: She's bringing the sexy back and how! 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sukirti Kandpal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pink maybe taking the world by storm but magenta rules in Sukirti's world. 

 

IMAGE: She'll have you dreaming of brighter days ahead in her calming blue number. 

 

IMAGE: Where's the party tonight, Sukirti? 

 

IMAGE: Her mesh top is a low-effort way to dial up a casual pair of denims. 

 

IMAGE: Those curls + her ada = a charming concoction that's hard to resist. 

 

IMAGE: She taps into a floral swimsuit for her tryst with water. 

 

IMAGE: This beauty loves to bloom; there's no way she is toning down her brightness. 

REDIFF STYLE
