When Jannat Works Her Magic...

If there's someone who can knock it out of the park with her adaa and style, it has to be Jannat Zubair.

A singer, actor and social media influencer, the 22 year old's fashion, lifestyle and travel videos are hugely popular.

And she has the knack of serving up looks that are demure yet sizzlingly hot.

IMAGE: It's nostalgia time for Jannat who gives off yesteryear vibes in polka dots and figure-hugging trousers.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a suit all right, but with Jannat's special twist... :)

IMAGE: She has a 'kitni pyaari' moment in a lovely silver sharara.

IMAGE: Like a true fashionista, she pairs her stunning bodice with a pair of high-waist jeans.

IMAGE: It feels like Jannat on earth when she turns up in an white anarkali.

IMAGE: She shows up like a bouquet of sweet-smelling roses.

IMAGE: Draped in shades of ivory and grey, she completes the look with metallic bangles and kohl-clad eyes.