When Trupti Mishra flashes her smile, your heart will go dhak dhak.

The television actor loves adding some tadka to her traditional styles with lovely jhumkas and choodis, but it's her fresh face that gets her the maximum likes.

IMAGE: Trupti is extremely fond of flowing saris, and the earrings and bindi make it extra pretty.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Trupti Mishra/Instagram

IMAGE: The more distressed the better? She brings in the feminine twist with the lace bustier.

IMAGE: Just the right kind of outfit for a night out with the girls.

IMAGE: This neon green anarkali is worthy of compliments.

IMAGE: For those whimsical days, she turns to a floral halter neck that's as charming as the setting sun.

IMAGE: Don't crochet and denim make a wonderful combination?

IMAGE: The dozens of chudis just shine with this pastel sari.

IMAGE: What's not to love about this all-white anarkali?

IMAGE: She's the cool girl in the cropped top, hot pants and velvet boots.