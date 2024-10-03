Look Who Triptii, Kartik Walked The Ramp With

Two young blockbuster stars.

Three inspiring cancer survivors.

And 26/11 terror attack heroes.

Designer Manish Malhotra's special showstoppers were as inspiring and diverse as his new collection.

The theme was Seva. Saahas. Sanskruti.

The show, titled Namo Bharat, held at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, was a grand celebration of India's indomitable courage and its rich heritage and culture.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani tells you how the show mesmerised everyone.

Triptii Dimri looked resplendent in a pink brocade lehenga with gold embroidery.

Her multi-layered necklace added a regal touch to the exquisite look.

Kartik Aaryan looked impressive in a black and white printed sherwani jacket worn over a black kurta.

When the nation's crush and heartthrob came together as showstoppers, could the moment be anything but priceless?

Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, wowed in a pastel co-ord set with floral embroidery and zari detailing.

On social media, she shared how she felt walking for the show.

'Last night was about walking for every survivor who’s had the courage to fight and the strength to stand tall.

'In Namo Bharat -- Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, Walk for Heritage, I felt the power of community, support and resilience.

'Every step told a story of survival and hope. Heartfelt appreciations, gratitude to the PMO. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this initiative and celebrating the spirit of our nation Bharat.'

Tahira Kashyap, wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, also a breast cancer survivor, dazzled in a black outfit with intricate hand embroidery.

The writer-producer and author described the experience as 'humbling.

'There is honestly no pride… who doesn’t want to win… who doesn’t want to come out of the hardships they are facing…

'I dedicate my last evening’s presence to all those who gave it their best irrespective of the outcome. I celebrate each one of us.

'Love and abundance to all,' Tahira said on social media.

Actor Sonali Bendre -- who successfully battled stage four metastatic cancer and was declared free of the dreaded disease in 2021 -- looked like a diva.

The 49-year-old honoured her Maharashtrian roots showcasing a green and pink Paithani sari bordered with gold lace.

The city of Mumbai is known for its steely resilience.

The venue, the Taj Mahal Hotel, carefully chosen, also honoured the survivors of the horrific 26/11 terror attack.

Devika Rotawan -- the youngest victim to testify in the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks case; she was hit by a bullet at CST station -- and her father, Natwarlal, walk the ramp.

Watching the men and women, the unusual heroes of a fateful night, walk tall with pride, had the audience in goosebumps.

Divya Salaskar, who walked to honour her late father, Inspector Vijay Salaskar -- who was killed in action in the terror attack; Ajmal Kasab claimed credit for the murder -- said, 'Tonight was truly unforgettable.

‘नमो भारत: सेवा. साहस. संस्कृति’ was not just about fashion -- it was about honoring resilience, service, and the spirit of survival that defines our country.

'Being part of this incredible event under Seva Pakhwada 2024, has left me humbled and inspired.

We paid tribute to stories of courage, and through this celebration, we reaffirmed our national virtues and commitment to one another. To every brave soul we honoured tonight, this was for you. Together, we are stronger. Jai Hind.'

One city, so many emotions. See how Manish's printed cape captures the moods that define Maximum City.

His collection, Manish said, was crafted with 'threads of emotion and love'.

Menswear -- that included kurtas and bandhgalas -- emphasised the glory and diversity of Indian textiles and prints.

The pretty models looked stunning in hues of festive gold.

Manish Malhotra with his dazzling showstoppers.