News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Most Daring Cholis of 2022

The Most Daring Cholis of 2022

By REDIFF STYLE
December 30, 2022 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When it came to cholis -- that were worn with saris, jeans, lehengas, skirts through 2022 -- like Mumbai's over-priced flats, square footage was precious.

The lesser the few scraps of blouse-age, the more spendy and thrillingly daring they were.

Designers probably battled fatiguing wardrobe malfunction fears to make sure the silky, glittery Little Bits, thumbed their noses at gravity, to snugly snake around abs, delicate bosoms and necks of the courageous wearers, in just the right precise way.

The tribe of Adventuruous Cholis went forth and multiplied further this year, spawning all sorts of offspring -- short, mischievous sheer numbers, racy wee things with complicated cutouts, delicious velvet babies, strappy, fitted stuff in clashing prints.

There are whole sites on the Internet now devoted to finding the right choli and, boy, do they have tempting merchandise.

Anyone who decided to wear a sari for an evening out, or to waltz across a red carpet, had absoloutely not the slightest excuse to wear any of that regular, yawn-yawn nani-dadi-cut fare.

Chikna Choli Moments of 2022...

Bhumi Pednekar is the czarina of jhatak bold cholis.
They always do all the talking.
The 'n' number of crisscrossing front straps can never ruin the look of a great garment like this one.
The complexity of the maze must have only added to the population of jaws that dropped the minute Bhumi hit the red carpet with a blouse as fun as her unusual sari drape.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

The Joy Of Living Dangerously: Here's one designed to broadcast a sexy abdomen that would be a crime to not show off.
In tonal shades of green, the confidence-inducing, neon halter-neck cut of it created all the theatrics Janhvi Kapoor was seeking.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Tamannaah Bhatia sported a totally luscious specimen.
It must have taken exceptional skills in physics, art and jalebi-making to get this one together. We can't even wrap our heads around how it could have been devised.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Not a very convoluted style.. but so bellissimo.
Shanaya Kapoor absolutely crushed the deep V-neck backless choli, held in place with strings you might be envious of.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Blouses from the past made a comeback. Nithya Menen leaned on retro fashion to delight us with two fabulously quaint yesteryear looks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

 

Brave New World: Anupama Parameswaran's cutout blouse, that revealed a sizeable chunk of her sleek shoulders, was surprisingly sober and almost mami-ish while being seductive and a super mate for a heavy silk sari.
And we can imagine how air-conditioned it might have been.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

Vuvuzela Time: Ananya Panday uplifts a subdued but classy lal sari with a regal slashed-at-the-chest choli.
Jeez, doesn't she look good!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Disha, Mira, Mouni Say YES! To Black
Disha, Mira, Mouni Say YES! To Black
Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend
Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend
10 Biggest Hindi Hits of 2022
10 Biggest Hindi Hits of 2022
Rishabh Pant injured in car accident in Roorkee
Rishabh Pant injured in car accident in Roorkee
The Lataji I Knew
The Lataji I Knew
Why Is USFDA Inspecting India Pharma Firms?
Why Is USFDA Inspecting India Pharma Firms?

More like this

10 Most Stylish Women of 2022

10 Most Stylish Women of 2022

2022's Most Fashionable Men

2022's Most Fashionable Men

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances