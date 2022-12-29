It's been a delightful year for women's fashion.

A year of anything goes, free for all, sab chalta hai. And jugaad too.

Hemlines of kurtas, ghagras and dresses could be whatever length. Bomber jackets were allowed to be worn with lehengas.

Bottoms, be they for a kurti or sari blouse had no format.

Saris had even more variable contours and cute take-offs -- the insta sari, for instance.

There were many, many ladies on whom our eyes lingered.

They were flag-bearers of top-drawer style in the year gone by. And their clothes? Just an extension of who they are.

India's 10 Most Stylish Women of 2022 showed the way. They marched us to a higher fashion plateau where what you wear reflects vitality and spirit.

Salut, Fair Ladies.

Ms Arora



She's a diva. She's an eternal beauty. She's a style prima donna.

On the ramp, Malaika Arora sashays with more swagger and panache than seasoned models.

Her taste is simply terrific; always on-trend and awe-inspiring.

Ms Gupta

IMAGE: Like fine wine, Neena Gupta gets more attractive with age, day by day.

At 63, like she has done all her life, she is making and breaking rules, be they fashion rules or anything else.

The poster girl of daughter Masaba's saris, she's a wonderful ambassador for desi glam-sham.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Ms Jahan

IMAGE: How can we not include the lovely Nussrat Jahan on this list?

The actor and Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, in her Bengal silks, brings a bright glow to Parliament House.

Her Instagram feed is her red carpet, where, off duty, Nussrat models the real daring stuff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrat Jahan Ruhi/Instagram

Ms Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna gets bedecked in saris and other Indian wear with an umistakable elegance reminiscent of Rekha.

That doesn't mean this young star doesn't do suits, minis, casuals with equal ease and a flourish -- she's comfortably chic in a pair of jeans with a kurti too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Ms Mirza

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is easily our best-dressed sportswoman star and what's most appealing is the quiet, dignified, way she goes about it. Like she isn't looking for the flashbulbs.

For her, fashion is about looking good comfortably, fuss-free.

She makes sure litle Izhaan is well turned out too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Ms Nathani

IMAGE: Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani knows her trade inside out and is quite witty about it too.

To illustrate: 'If you've made a lifestyle out of feeding your food to your clothes or wearing tops that are more crumpled than the three-month-old receipt at the bottom of your handbag, celebrity stylist Shaleen Nathani's hacks will be your saviours', says one of her videos.

She's been dressing B-Town's A-list folks with elan and is a Fashion Force to reckon with, especially when she is delivering outfits with a fresh, modern tadka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Ms Padukone

IMAGE: The number of times Deepika Padukone took our breath away -- like she is right now... -- for how pretty she looked, in what she artfully decided to wear, are uncountable.

It's almost like Deepika's dedicated to perking up our Insta feeds, every morning, all year round.

Her leaves her indelible heelprints on every red carpet she walks, the last being what she wore at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ms Panday

IMAGE: Slender, petite, delicate-looking Ananya Panday has the enviable genius to transition from the seemingly kindred girl next door to a Miss Mumbai in seconds.

High-voltage fashion is her beat, her terrain, her science -- she knows when and where to tastefully bare skin, how much to glitter, how high a skirt to choose and so on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ms Poonawalla



Remember the Sabyasachi couture handcrafted sari Natasha Poonawalla wore to the

Or her bold Coachella style?

She pulls out the jumbo fashion guns on the double and it's a delight watching her promote Indian designers at firang venues.

Ms Prabhu