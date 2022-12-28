News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 2022's 10 Most Fashionable Men

2022's 10 Most Fashionable Men

By REDIFF STYLE
December 28, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The time draws nigh to offer a standing ovation for the 10 fashion-forward men of 2022.

They validated all those pretty slogans. Ya, ya, we know, fashion maketh the man, style is forever, charm will disarm, clothes bring a sense of self.

More than that, it was the fun they had with their wardrobes that mirrored a confidence that all you men out there can take forward in 2023.

Mr Aaryan

This B-Town stud aces balancing too much with too little.
Kartik Aaryan can always flip through his mancupboard to come up with the Right KA Look, like these boots with the rugby shirt and jeans for an Amsterdam vacay.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

Mr Arjun

Untameable curls. Ordinary T-shirt. Washed out tracks.
Even the most basic Allu Arjun getup is an optical feast.
And when Bunny really gets going, you gotta run, because the heat/hotness is too much to take.
Doesn't he totally deserves GQ India's Leading Man of 2022 title?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

 

Mr Chadda

Supermodel Rahi Chadda is so well-turned out, you wonder if he falls out of bed looking perfect.
Whether it's street-kapda or ethnic ensembles, he's nasty hip.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahi Chadda/Instagram

 

Mr Kapoor

Whether on a foray into Indian wear or picking an impeccable tie, Shahid Kapoor does a dab job at dressing.
Fab dad to Misha and Zain, Sasha adores taking red carpet risks; maybe he has sartorial insurance.
And in biking gear he's hardcore.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

 

Mr Kaushal

Kewl tude, man: Vicky Kaushal invariably has a comfy, collected, take-charge aura about what he wears.
Wasn't it cute when he went traditional and lovey-dovey to match the Missuss on their first Karva Chauth.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Mr Khan

Baap se barhkar: Even his flamboyant, charming dad wasn't a patch on Babil in the shirt-patloon department.
He's easily the breakout fashion star of our MovieTown who ain't wishing to fit in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Mr Khurrana

It's this dapper glittery suit and its 'naughty' matching sheer tee that made Ayushmann Khurrana the 'King of Bling' on this year's roster of excellently attired gents.
Sexy belly button, Ayush.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Mr Kohli

Virat Kohli was the most searched Indian and third most searched Asian on Google in 2022.
Were people looking to see how he bats or how he dresses? He, of course, does both extraordinarily well.
He's a detail-oriented dresser. His suits are always wickedly sharp. The athleisure stuff he lounges in off-duty is funky.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Mr Pandya

The twinkling earstud is like the tip of the Hardik Swag Iceberg. There's lot more from where that came from.
PS: Hardik Pandya and wife Nataša Stanković have turned wearing all-black outfits into an art form.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

 

Mr Singh

Is there an outfit that Ranveer Singh can't pull off with his groovy muchha?
Has he been 'pushing the boundaries of fashion'?
Nay. He has none.
His eclectic taste is like a sixer going over the fence.
We sit on the edge our seats waiting to see what's up his (embroidered) sleeve next.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Disha, Mira, Mouni Say YES! To Black
Disha, Mira, Mouni Say YES! To Black
Dress Like Aahana, Genelia For NYE
Dress Like Aahana, Genelia For NYE
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Ananya, Shanaya's Style Tips For 2023
Tunisha Sharma had deep mark on neck: Doctor
Tunisha Sharma had deep mark on neck: Doctor
Encounter breaks out in Jammu; 2 terrorists trapped
Encounter breaks out in Jammu; 2 terrorists trapped
Amid Covid spurt, China to reopen for foreign flyers
Amid Covid spurt, China to reopen for foreign flyers
Covid scare: Hospitals across India conduct mock drill
Covid scare: Hospitals across India conduct mock drill

More like this

The Men We Loved In 2022

The Men We Loved In 2022

The Women We Loved In 2022

The Women We Loved In 2022

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances