2022's 10 Most Fashionable Men

The time draws nigh to offer a standing ovation for the 10 fashion-forward men of 2022.

They validated all those pretty slogans. Ya, ya, we know, fashion maketh the man, style is forever, charm will disarm, clothes bring a sense of self.

More than that, it was the fun they had with their wardrobes that mirrored a confidence that all you men out there can take forward in 2023.

Mr Aaryan

This B-Town stud aces balancing too much with too little.

Kartik Aaryan can always flip through his mancupboard to come up with the Right KA Look, like these boots with the rugby shirt and jeans for an Amsterdam vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Mr Arjun

Untameable curls. Ordinary T-shirt. Washed out tracks.

Even the most basic Allu Arjun getup is an optical feast.

And when Bunny really gets going, you gotta run, because the heat/hotness is too much to take.

Doesn't he totally deserves GQ India's Leading Man of 2022 title?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Mr Chadda

Supermodel Rahi Chadda is so well-turned out, you wonder if he falls out of bed looking perfect.

Whether it's street-kapda or ethnic ensembles, he's nasty hip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahi Chadda/Instagram

Mr Kapoor

Whether on a foray into Indian wear or picking an impeccable tie, Shahid Kapoor does a dab job at dressing.

Fab dad to Misha and Zain, Sasha adores taking red carpet risks; maybe he has sartorial insurance.

And in biking gear he's hardcore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Mr Kaushal

Kewl tude, man: Vicky Kaushal invariably has a comfy, collected, take-charge aura about what he wears.

Wasn't it cute when he went traditional and lovey-dovey to match the Missuss on their first Karva Chauth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Mr Khan

Baap se barhkar: Even his flamboyant, charming dad wasn't a patch on Babil in the shirt-patloon department.

He's easily the breakout fashion star of our MovieTown who ain't wishing to fit in.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mr Khurrana

It's this dapper glittery suit and its 'naughty' matching sheer tee that made Ayushmann Khurrana the 'King of Bling' on this year's roster of excellently attired gents.

Sexy belly button, Ayush.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mr Kohli

Virat Kohli was the most searched Indian and third most searched Asian on Google in 2022.

Were people looking to see how he bats or how he dresses? He, of course, does both extraordinarily well.

He's a detail-oriented dresser. His suits are always wickedly sharp. The athleisure stuff he lounges in off-duty is funky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Mr Pandya

The twinkling earstud is like the tip of the Hardik Swag Iceberg. There's lot more from where that came from.

PS: Hardik Pandya and wife Nataša Stanković have turned wearing all-black outfits into an art form.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Mr Singh