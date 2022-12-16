Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend

Monochrome dressing. The term has been bandied about incessantly this year.

Yup, donning one head-to-toe shade became the norm in 2022.

Fun. Modern. Electric. If done right, we promise, you won't end up looking like a crayon.

Shamita Shetty, Sandeepa Dhar and Rasika Dugal accomplished absolutely on-point takes on this trend.

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill pulls off, with ease, two fads in one go -- single-tone fashion and colour-blocking (pink and blue). The frilly, feathery hem has the last word.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella

IMAGE: Her total orangeness: Summer toh kab ka gaya, but Shamita Shetty's santra hue is shimming its way back into the fashion charts.

She proves why the colour should not be restricted to traffic cones.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: A little bit of cheating going on here -- there's more nude skin colour happening than monochrome black.Sandeepa Dhar offers exellent New Year's Eve inspo.

IMAGE: Royal green velvet is for high teas, horse races and balls. Rasika Dugal puts it to good use at an awards night.

IMAGE: Bam Bam Bambai Bombshell: The tangerine chiffon gown and Khushali Kumarwork up some magic together. How is chic is the embellished silver cutout bustier! It's a cute little braid too.

IMAGE: There is something adorable about ShivShakti Sachdev and her sweet boudoir look even if sweet used in conjunction with boudoir is an oxymoron.