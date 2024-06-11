News
Aishwarya Is All Things Cute

Aishwarya Is All Things Cute

By REDIFF STYLE
June 11, 2024 12:22 IST
Actor, producer and director Arjun Sarja's daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, who has acted in Tamil and Kannada films, has 'a thing for red', the shade of romance. 

High octane glam is definitely not her poison; she loves, instead, to make a subtle fashion statement and has been injecting her sweet charm into her off-duty styles. 

IMAGE: Aishwarya's got plenty of fashion inspiration for a rainy day in her waterproof bomber jacket.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Arjun/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can anyone's wardrobe be complete without a sequinned sari and baalis to match?

 

IMAGE: Even when she's all dolled up, Aishwarya scores high on comfort. That's why she opts for outfits like this yellow one-shoulder silhouette that drapes like a dream. 

 

IMAGE: She keeps things casual in chic separates that will keep her cozy on a bike ride. 

 

IMAGE: The actor serves a stellar denim-on-denim look. 

 

IMAGE: Turn to her for some practical style tips for a day out. 

 

REDIFF STYLE
