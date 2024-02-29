News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?

Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?

By REDIFF STYLE
February 29, 2024 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone has dropped the loveliest surprise on Instagram. She and hubby Ranveer Singh are going to be parents this September. 

Even as a mom, Deepika will remain as classy as ever.

While her wardrobe can be fancy, she does not compromise on comfort and practicality. 

Velvet and sequins are the Fighter actor's BFFs and she can keep it glamorously hot in all-black.  

Here she is with some much-needed sparkle to brighten your day.

IMAGE: Turn to her if you want to make the wedding season even more sparkly.
Deepika gives us a tutorial on cocktail dressing in a sari as she makes a case for sequins. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Just when you thought velvet was passe, Deepika comes up with this brilliant look; it's a stunning way to tap into the retro trend. 

 

IMAGE: But her all-time favourite has to be black. In this dress, she shows us a very elegant way to wear the colour.  

 

IMAGE: She can steal the show even when she steps out to buy ice-cream by tapping into the denim-on-denim trend.   

 

IMAGE: Take a leaf from her style diary on how to keep it classic and understated in a sari.

 

IMAGE: Back to her love for black, but in an ornate anarkali that gives off royal vibes. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Where's The Party, Urvashi?
Where's The Party, Urvashi?
Irresistible Jiya
Irresistible Jiya
Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!
Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Guess Where Jadeja Is!
Guess Where Jadeja Is!

More like this

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...

Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances