Isn't Deepika The Hottest Mommy-To-Be?

Deepika Padukone has dropped the loveliest surprise on Instagram. She and hubby Ranveer Singh are going to be parents this September.

Even as a mom, Deepika will remain as classy as ever.

While her wardrobe can be fancy, she does not compromise on comfort and practicality.

Velvet and sequins are the Fighter actor's BFFs and she can keep it glamorously hot in all-black.

Here she is with some much-needed sparkle to brighten your day.

IMAGE: Turn to her if you want to make the wedding season even more sparkly.

Deepika gives us a tutorial on cocktail dressing in a sari as she makes a case for sequins.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Just when you thought velvet was passe, Deepika comes up with this brilliant look; it's a stunning way to tap into the retro trend.

IMAGE: But her all-time favourite has to be black. In this dress, she shows us a very elegant way to wear the colour.

IMAGE: She can steal the show even when she steps out to buy ice-cream by tapping into the denim-on-denim trend.

IMAGE: Take a leaf from her style diary on how to keep it classic and understated in a sari.

IMAGE: Back to her love for black, but in an ornate anarkali that gives off royal vibes.