Bold, Fabulous Ruhani

Ruhani Sharma's favourite outfits are the ones she can wear on vacation.

Her wardrobe choices, though, are not for the faint-hearted.

The Blackout actor will make sure all eyes are on her the minute she steps out of the door.

IMAGE: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the sexiest of them all? Ruhani knows her multi-print bandeau top, paired with red pyjamas, makes the cut.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ruhani Sharma/Instagram0

IMAGE: The off-the-shoulder strappy frock gives off tropical vibes.

IMAGE: Why settle for a regular bustier when you can try out the halterneck version and team it with loose pants?

0

Ganjis are always a favourite... IMAGE:are always a favourite...

IMAGE: She ups the cuteness quotient in a lilac number that's simply wow.

IMAGE: When you want to say hello to the setting sun...

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com