Bold, Fabulous Ruhani

Ruhani Sharma's favourite outfits are the ones she can wear on vacation.
Her wardrobe choices, though, are not for the faint-hearted.
The Blackout actor will make sure all eyes are on her the minute she steps out of the door.
IMAGE: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the sexiest of them all? Ruhani knows her multi-print bandeau top, paired with red pyjamas, makes the cut.
IMAGE: The off-the-shoulder strappy frock gives off tropical vibes.
IMAGE: Why settle for a regular bustier when you can try out the halterneck version and team it with loose pants?
IMAGE: Ganjis
are always a favourite...
IMAGE: She ups the cuteness quotient in a lilac number that's simply wow.
IMAGE: When you want to say hello to the setting sun...
