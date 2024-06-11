News
Bold, Fabulous Ruhani

Bold, Fabulous Ruhani

By REDIFF STYLE
June 11, 2024 10:47 IST
Ruhani Sharma's favourite outfits are the ones she can wear on vacation. 

Her wardrobe choices, though, are not for the faint-hearted. 

The Blackout actor will make sure all eyes are on her the minute she steps out of the door. 

IMAGE: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the sexiest of them all? Ruhani knows her multi-print bandeau top, paired with red pyjamas, makes the cut. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ruhani Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The off-the-shoulder strappy frock gives off tropical vibes. 

 

IMAGE: Why settle for a regular bustier when you can try out the halterneck version and team it with loose pants?

 

IMAGE: Ganjis are always a favourite...

 

IMAGE: She ups the cuteness quotient in a lilac number that's simply wow. 

 

IMAGE: When you want to say hello to the setting sun... 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

