Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sensational Shalini

Sensational Shalini

By REDIFF STYLE
June 12, 2024 10:35 IST
Shalini Pandey is a 'sunflower soul with rock n roll eyes, curious thoughts and a heart of surprise'.  

From certain angles, she can be mistaken for Alia Bhatt, especially when she's caught vibing with the music in her head. 

Drop-dead gorgeous in black, dazzling in red, the one question everyone is begging to ask the Maharaja actor is 'will you be my girlfriend'. 

A fan of halternecks, she could go the entire day in cropped tops and gym shorts. 

IMAGE: A glamorous bombshell in a cutout gown, Shalini sparkles brighter than the Swarovski bracelet that resembles a river of crystals. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When it comes to beach wear, the actor always brings her fashion A game. 

 

IMAGE: Shalini cuts a bedazzling picture in an all-black ensemble that's meant to get the party started.

 

IMAGE: When the chamak dhamak of red carpet is nowhere in sight, she tones down her glam quotient and shows up in the most down-to-earth ganji-shorts combo. 

 

IMAGE: She hits us with a memorable floral moment. 

 

IMAGE: She'll have you in perpetual beach envy with her practical and trendy separates. 

 

IMAGE: Red looks fabulous on her, doesn't it? 

