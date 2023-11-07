Sara Tendulkar Becomes A Princess!

Sara Tendulkar spent a 'stunning weekend' at Anita Dongre's Rewild '23.

Held at Jaipur's City Palace, the show's focus was to raise funds and awareness about Nature and elephant conservation.

Jaipur also happens to be Anita's home city and her 'forever muse'.

Joining Sara were Bhumi Pednekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manushi Chhillar.

The debut chapter of Rewild was co-hosted by Princess Gauravi Kumari of the royal family of Jaipur and supported by Kartiki Gonsalves, Academy award-winning documentary-maker and photographer.

IMAGE: If Princess Jasmine had a twin back in India, it would be Sara Tendulkar.

She turned regal into fun in a cropped top and matching skirt.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anita Dongre/Instagram

IMAGE: Princess Gauravi Kumari cut an elegant figure in an all-black skirt and embroidered bustier.

IMAGE: Meet Sawai Padmanabh Singh's girlfriend, Claire Deroo, who was a pretty sight in hand-embroidered ivory.

What caught our attention, though, was that necklace.

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar was set to have a ball of a time in a classic halter-neck.

IMAGE: 'All magic, all heart,' says Kajal Aggarwal about the event.

IMAGE: Once again, Madhuri Dixit Nene showed her love for the sari in this black-and-gold drape.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar brought Nature with her.

Both her outfit, and the bamboo elephants behind her, were a reminder of the cause the show was supporting.

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli showed up like a blooming garden.

IMAGE: Raja Kumari opted for a gorgeous moss green.

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif may have been at opposite ends of the palette but don't they look exquisite?