Is Kriti Sanon Giving Make-Up Lessons?

Nykaaland turned into a beauty playground and look who came to have some fun -- Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Lisa Haydon and Jim Sarbh.

The beauty and lifestyle festival, which was held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, showed off the latest make-up trends.

IMAGE: Is Kriti Sanon trying to pull off a smokin' hot version of Red Riding Hood?

IMAGE: She shows a fan the right way to gloss those lips.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nykaaland/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor spends some time with Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar.

IMAGE: How can we not heart that stunning green gown of hers?

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon gets shaded in the latest make-up trend.

IMAGE: Please put your hands together to welcome Katrina Kaif!

IMAGE: Don't Katrina and her fan look pretty much alike?

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh came suited to play.