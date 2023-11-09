News
Is Kriti Sanon Giving Make-Up Lessons?

Is Kriti Sanon Giving Make-Up Lessons?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 09, 2023 09:55 IST
Nykaaland turned into a beauty playground and look who came to have some fun -- Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Lisa Haydon and Jim Sarbh

The beauty and lifestyle festival, which was held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, showed off the latest make-up trends. 

IMAGE: Is Kriti Sanon trying to pull off a smokin' hot version of Red Riding Hood?  

 

IMAGE: She shows a fan the right way to gloss those lips. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nykaaland/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor spends some time with Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. 

 

IMAGE: How can we not heart that stunning green gown of hers? 

 

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon gets shaded in the latest make-up trend. 

 

IMAGE: Please put your hands together to welcome Katrina Kaif! 

 

IMAGE: Don't Katrina and her fan look pretty much alike?

 

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh came suited to play.  

REDIFF STYLE
Sara Tendulkar Becomes A Princess!
VOTE! Mouni's Hottest Sari Look
Do you want to stand out this Diwali? Then see this!
England aim for dominance in must-win Pak clash
BSF jawan killed in Pak firing in Jammu
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
Rashford sent off in shocking defeat; Real advances
