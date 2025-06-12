Why Avika Gor Is Glowing!

Avika Gor, who became a household name as the young Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is making headlines for her unexpected engagement.

The actress, who is 28 years old, has officially said 'yes' to Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani. Milind, who is reportedly 34 years old, is an IIM-A alumnus and runs an NGO called Campus Diaries for underprivileged children.

The duo will soon be seen in the show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

IMAGE: Avika and Milind paint a picture that could rival any filmi romantic moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

IMAGE: The chemistry? Absolutely electric!

Avika, whose sense of style is evident in the pictures below, will definitely be a gorgeous bride.

IMAGE: She looks striking in this magenta pink kurti and chandbali earrings.

IMAGE: She goes sweet and simple with minimal makeup.

IMAGE: Sleek in a pretty-in-pink ensemble featuring leather details and chic black pumps.

IMAGE: She goes bold in a light orange backless dress with shimmering gold foil prints. Her winged eyeliner giving off serious feline vibes...

IMAGE: She pairs her twirl-worthy aqua satin dress with shimmering silver pumps.

