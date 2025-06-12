HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Avika Gor Is Glowing!

Why Avika Gor Is Glowing!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 16, 2025 09:21 IST

x

Avika Gor, who became a household name as the young Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is making headlines for her unexpected engagement.

The actress, who is 28 years old, has officially said 'yes' to Roadies Real Heroes contestant Milind Chandwani. Milind, who is reportedly 34 years old, is an IIM-A alumnus and runs an NGO called Campus Diaries for underprivileged children.

The duo will soon be seen in the show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

Avika Gor

IMAGE: Avika and Milind paint a picture that could rival any filmi romantic moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Avika Gor/Instagram

 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: The chemistry? Absolutely electric!
Avika, whose sense of style is evident in the pictures below, will definitely be a gorgeous bride.

 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: She looks striking in this magenta pink kurti and chandbali earrings.

 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: She goes sweet and simple with minimal makeup.

 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: Sleek in a pretty-in-pink ensemble featuring leather details and chic black pumps.

 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: She goes bold in a light orange backless dress with shimmering gold foil prints. Her winged eyeliner giving off serious feline vibes...
 

Avika Gor

IMAGE: She pairs her twirl-worthy aqua satin dress with shimmering silver pumps.

Avika Gor

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants
How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

webstory image 2

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Cyprus2:57

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in...

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad2:41

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert2:21

Heavy rain lashes parts of Ayodhya, IMD issues red alert

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD