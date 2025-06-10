HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
That's How Much Diana, Khushi, Nora's Handbags Cost!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 10, 2025 11:10 IST

Handbags in Bollywood are not just fashion statements; they are status symbols that often come with jaw-dropping price tags.

Whether it's a classic tote, a bold designer pick or a quirky statement piece, these Bollywood celebs know how to carry their essentials in luxurious style.

From airport sightings to city strolls, here’s a peek at celeb-approved handbags.

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Diana Penty carries along her own version of cute with this Vivienne Westwood Belle Heart Frame purse which rings in at $480 (approximately Rs 41,000). Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor keeps it chill and stylish with her Christian Dior denim saddle bag, perfect for her on-the-go lifestyle. It is priced at -- gulp! -- a whopping 3,900 euros (approximately Rs 3.80 lakhs). Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Nora Fatehi

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi holds onto a Hermes Birkin Kelly mini structured square handbag. Sotheby's lists the cost of a pre-owned bag as anywhere between an astounding $28,000 to $33,000 (approximately Rs 24 lakhs to Rs 28.22 lakhs).  The bag may be little but the price certainly isn't. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan knows classics never die. She keeps it sophisticated yet casual with her chic Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag which comes with a spendy price tag of Rs 1.7 lakhs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor gives edgy vibes with her tiny Amiri Black Micro Ma handbag that costs Rs 94,140Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari is all about that easy glamour with her Tory Burch small Eleanor convertible shoulder bag priced at $668 (approximately Rs 57,000).  Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen takes the glam impact of her LBD a notch higher with a show-stopping Prada Panier crystal-studded satin bag, coming in hot at 2,900 euros (approximately Rs 2.83 lakhs). Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

