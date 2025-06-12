HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants

By SHRISTI SAHOO
June 12, 2025

Baggy wide-legged pants have made a fashionable comeback!

Offering a blend of comfort and style that suit various occasions, these relaxed silhouettes are not only versatile but also provide a chic alternative to traditional fitted bottoms.

With their ability to create a laidback yet trendy aesthetic, these pants pair beautifully with a variety of tops.

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is pocketful of sunshine in her yellow corset, wide-legged pants featuring daring slits and fierce metallic tie-up boots. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia was a chatpata mix of casual and formal in her baggy ripped jeans and a white ruffled top with its lovely train. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri gives us major style goals with her trendy printed top that match her macramed jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Helly Shah's got the hip factor down in her jumpsuit-ish denim and high heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Nia Sharma

IMAGE: Nia Sharma's boss babe vibe mixes with an ultra-cool grunge aesthetic. And those funky sunglasses? Oooh! Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

Anusha Dandekar

IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar serves up cruise vibes in her dreamy coords, featuring perfectly billowy wide-legged pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

 

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani keeps it cute and comfy in her cotton coords adorned with playful embroidery, making it a must-have for the ultimate hot girl summer vacation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar teams her baggy jeans with an olive-green cropped top. Her butterfly pendant adds the right touch of whimsy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

