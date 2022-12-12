News
The Glorious Life Of Anjali Arora

The Glorious Life Of Anjali Arora

By REDIFF STYLE
December 12, 2022 09:41 IST
Social media influencer Anjali Arora is one of India's Most Searched People on Google in 2022. 

She became an Internet hullaballoo when her dancing to Bhuban Badyaka's Kacha Badam video went viral. You also saw her on the 2022 television reality show by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp.

Her fashion should be trending too.

IMAGE: Beautiful first thing in the morning. Photographs: Kind courtesy Anjali Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Queening over Budapest.

 

IMAGE: The come-hither charisma: It's silver all the way. Her large eyes reflect inner light(ness) and joy,

 

IMAGE: Same spot. Different day. New mood. Less makeup. Heel height constant.

 

IMAGE: Maldives Lovely: Here's a tip -- always match your drink with your swimsuit

 

IMAGE: Roaming the island paradise's north Male Atoll in Fendi black.

 

IMAGE: 'Go where you feel most alive' she says. Did her backless shirt get more attention than the grand Rohtang Pass landscape?

 

IMAGE: Goa dress code.

 

IMAGE: Wowing the world in poppy red.

REDIFF STYLE
Chum Darang's Outfits Are Worth Stealing
Luscious Looks From London
How Coooool Is Aditi Bhatia's Wardrobe!
'Modi Magic Won't Work Always'
Guj AAP MLA 'will decide to join BJP only after...'
Most entertaining game: Smriti after epic win
Smriti stars in India's dramatic super over win vs Aus
Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter

Nikhat Zareen Is Out To Woo You

