How Coooool Is Aditi Bhatia's Wardrobe!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 07, 2022 08:54 IST
Every moment is a fashionable moment for light-eyed beauty Aditi Bhatia.

Remember her from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein... which aired on Star Plus?

Her flattering clothes always produce oohs and aahs from her 6 million Insta Aditians (that's what her fans call themselves).

 

IMAGE: Dubai Bash: Aditi brings in her birthday on a yacht in a slinky cutout dress and fancy bejewelled shoes.
She calls it her 'modern Cinderella' moment. Dare to disagree?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In the casual coffee shop getup and with that hour glass figure, she's guaranteed to knock her date's socks off.

 

IMAGE: Buying a 'date night dress' in Santa Monica, California, in a black dress perfect for a day date.

 

IMAGE: Da Boots! The sight-seeing ensemble is a bit blah, even for Denver, Colorado. Not the footwear!

 

IMAGE: She can't go wrong in that chikan wonder.
Her modern spin is the fitted camisole-style bustier.

 

IMAGE: What would you wear if you plan to go sky-diving (in Dubai)? Ask Aditi.

 

IMAGE: White. White. White. White. Gorgeous.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
