How Coooool Is Aditi Bhatia's Wardrobe!

Every moment is a fashionable moment for light-eyed beauty Aditi Bhatia.
Remember her from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein... which aired on Star Plus?
Her flattering clothes always produce oohs and aahs from her 6 million Insta Aditians (that's what her fans call themselves).
IMAGE: Dubai Bash: Aditi brings in her birthday on a yacht in a slinky cutout dress and fancy bejewelled shoes.
She calls it her 'modern Cinderella' moment. Dare to disagree?
IMAGE: In the casual coffee shop getup and with that hour glass figure, she's guaranteed to knock her date's socks off.
IMAGE: Buying a 'date night dress' in Santa Monica, California, in a black dress perfect for a day date.
IMAGE: Da Boots! The sight-seeing ensemble is a bit blah, even for Denver, Colorado. Not the footwear!
IMAGE: She can't go wrong in that chikan wonder.
Her modern spin is the fitted camisole-style bustier.
IMAGE: What would you wear if you plan to go sky-diving (in Dubai)? Ask Aditi.
IMAGE: White. White. White. White. Gorgeous.
