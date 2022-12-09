Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter

Celeb life is a whirl of countless red carpet saunters and about glowing 'off-duty' too as you breeze your way to the gym or the airport.

Who were the handful that stood out this week?

IMAGE: Sultry meets sweet: Manushi Chhillar's Falguni Shane Peacock attire with its cutouts and a high slit is the peak of party badassery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Bold Impressions in Red: Who knew the wild-ish faux feather blouse would work so well with a sweeping scarlet sari on Jacqueline Fernandez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur's lilac suit, with the shiny grey tie, is a refreshing departure from usual lal carpet fare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

IMAGE: The evolution of the sari: The tiered sari, embroidered bustier and matching waistband Sophie Choudry has opted for is a celebration of the versatility of the garment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: Is there anyone who doesn't look good in white? The de rigueur winter colour illuminates Raashi Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: More white beauty. On Shanaya Kapoor.

The neon heels are an enlightened pick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram