News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter

Mrunal, Manushi Up The Party Meter

By REDIFF STYLE
December 09, 2022 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Celeb life is a whirl of countless red carpet saunters and about glowing 'off-duty' too as you breeze your way to the gym or the airport.

Who were the handful that stood out this week?

IMAGE: Sultry meets sweet: Manushi Chhillar's Falguni Shane Peacock attire with its cutouts and a high slit is the peak of party badassery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bold Impressions in Red: Who knew the wild-ish faux feather blouse would work so well with a sweeping scarlet sari on Jacqueline Fernandez.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur's lilac suit, with the shiny grey tie, is a refreshing departure from usual lal carpet fare.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The evolution of the sari: The tiered sari, embroidered bustier and matching waistband Sophie Choudry has opted for is a celebration of the versatility of the garment.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is there anyone who doesn't look good in white? The de rigueur winter colour illuminates Raashi Khanna.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: More white beauty. On Shanaya Kapoor.
The neon heels are an enlightened pick.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In spite of the ab show, there is something demure and sedate about Daisy Shah here.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Awigna/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Luscious Looks From London
Luscious Looks From London
How Coooool Is Aditi Bhatia's Wardrobe!
How Coooool Is Aditi Bhatia's Wardrobe!
RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz
RED Hot Shanaya, Ananya, Elnaaz
Bhupendrabhai Played Perfect Foil To Modi-Shah
Bhupendrabhai Played Perfect Foil To Modi-Shah
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
SC dismisses RTI plea on 2018 collegium proceedings
Kuldeep in India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
Kuldeep in India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
King Charles Meets Vikram Doraiswami
King Charles Meets Vikram Doraiswami

More like this

Nikhat Zareen Is Out To Woo You

Nikhat Zareen Is Out To Woo You

Chum Darang's Outfits Are Worth Stealing

Chum Darang's Outfits Are Worth Stealing

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances