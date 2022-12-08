Nikhat Zareen Is Out To Woo You

Be it the boxing ring, or on the more hazardous fashion front, Nikhat Zareen won't play safe.
She owns a bunch of daring clothes, yet her outfits are usually stylish.
IMAGE: Nikhat in ikat: The traditional ikat print doesn't have to be reserved for Indian wear and suits leisure separates very nicely.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Instagram
IMAGE: Quite the It Girl in red.
IMAGE: The denim pants get a sassy kick from the zebra print top.
IMAGE: Show dem muscles! Attractive in work-out mode too.
IMAGE: Simple clothes. Pretty Nikhat.
IMAGE: 'Grateful for where I'm at, excited about where I'm going': She's proud to see herself featured on the wall of fame at New Delhi's first flagship Adidas store. The Nizamabad-born boxer looks cute in a white getup and the darling bag/
IMAGE: You don't need to go full ethnic to look desi -- the Kashmiri embroidered jacket, jeans and delicate white sandals make for a graceful pairing.
IMAGE: Black against white: Bomber jacket season is finally here.
IMAGE: Too much pinkness? Nikhat's cool with it.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com