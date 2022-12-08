Nikhat Zareen Is Out To Woo You

Be it the boxing ring, or on the more hazardous fashion front, Nikhat Zareen won't play safe.

She owns a bunch of daring clothes, yet her outfits are usually stylish.

IMAGE: Nikhat in ikat: The traditional ikat print doesn't have to be reserved for Indian wear and suits leisure separates very nicely.

IMAGE: Quite the It Girl in red.

IMAGE: The denim pants get a sassy kick from the zebra print top.

IMAGE: Show dem muscles! Attractive in work-out mode too.

IMAGE: Simple clothes. Pretty Nikhat.

IMAGE: 'Grateful for where I'm at, excited about where I'm going': She's proud to see herself featured on the wall of fame at New Delhi's first flagship Adidas store. The Nizamabad-born boxer looks cute in a white getup and the darling bag/

IMAGE: You don't need to go full ethnic to look desi -- the Kashmiri embroidered jacket, jeans and delicate white sandals make for a graceful pairing.

IMAGE: Black against white: Bomber jacket season is finally here.

IMAGE: Too much pinkness? Nikhat's cool with it.

