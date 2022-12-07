News
Chum Darang's Outfits Are Worth Stealing

Chum Darang's Outfits Are Worth Stealing

By REDIFF STYLE
December 07, 2022 12:54 IST
Everything is prettily perfect in Chum Darang's style playbook.

The Arunachal native adores vibrant hues and red is a favourite shade for Miss Colourful.

The Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi actor can also create a flawless moment in white.

IMAGE: In those bright colours she worships. Simplicity is a mantra too.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Chum Darang/Instagram

 

IMAGE: White affair: A post dedicated to her beautiful state, 'This is how home is; blue sky, clean air, green affair'.

 

IMAGE: For a trip through Assam and Nagaland in 'my' Northeast -- her 'diamond' -- Chum chooses comfy casual gear and yet is striking.

 

IMAGE: 'Fake candids': Her social media wardrobe diary is a must-see travelogue of Arunachal.

 

IMAGE: The dainty dress didn't stop her from taking a dip.  

 

IMAGE: Chum's Mumbai dressing has a different flavour. Still simple. But a little more edgy. And her style is mostly single colour palette stuff.

 

IMAGE: Vogue in Versova : *Slow Clap* for the tangerine playsuit.

 

IMAGE: She is definitely not just part of the scenery at Bodak village in Pasighat, Arunachal.
Chum says her traditional dress is 'one of the most beautiful garments there is'. Can't agree more.

 

REDIFF STYLE
