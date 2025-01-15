HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Girl Who Stole Aadar's Heart

January 15, 2025

He's the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

She's the founder of Way Well community.

When Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain got engaged, the Kapoor khandaan was there to celebrate.

On January 13, they had a lovely, intimate wedding in Goa

Alekha, as the pictures below show, is no stranger to high fashion.

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: Keeping it sleek and sultry in a shimmery ivory gown and pearl jewellery. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani/Instagram

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: Her smokey eyes and black embellished lehenga contrasts with the white drop earrings.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: Twirling in blue printed lehenga and stacked diamond necklace.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: Chilling with her friends in white, which seems to be her signature colour.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: She's ready to put her best foot forward in lime green bikini coords, sun hat and a cute jute bag.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: She certainly likes the cross jewellery trend.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: We can't take our eyes off her exquisite blue bandgala and statement ring.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: How much is too much? Never, if you can carry it like Alekha.

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: Dressed in white satin, Alekha is ready for her romantic evening.

 

 

 

Alekha Advani

IMAGE: A red halterneck and diamond earrings are a girl's best friends.

Alekha Advani

