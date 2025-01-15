The Girl Who Stole Aadar's Heart

He's the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

She's the founder of Way Well community.

When Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain got engaged, the Kapoor khandaan was there to celebrate.

On January 13, they had a lovely, intimate wedding in Goa.

Alekha, as the pictures below show, is no stranger to high fashion.

IMAGE: Keeping it sleek and sultry in a shimmery ivory gown and pearl jewellery. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Alekha Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Her smokey eyes and black embellished lehenga contrasts with the white drop earrings.

IMAGE: Twirling in blue printed lehenga and stacked diamond necklace.

IMAGE: Chilling with her friends in white, which seems to be her signature colour.

IMAGE: She's ready to put her best foot forward in lime green bikini coords, sun hat and a cute jute bag.

IMAGE: She certainly likes the cross jewellery trend.

IMAGE: We can't take our eyes off her exquisite blue bandgala and statement ring.

IMAGE: How much is too much? Never, if you can carry it like Alekha.

IMAGE: Dressed in white satin, Alekha is ready for her romantic evening.

IMAGE: A red halterneck and diamond earrings are a girl's best friends.

