At Aadar Jain-Alekha's Goa Wedding

Raj Kapoor's youngest grandson Aadar Jain married girlfriend Alekha Advani in Goa in a Christian ceremony.
Aadar's mother Rima Jain is Raj Kapoor's younger daughter.
Aadar and Alekha shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram Stories.
Karisma Kapoor attended her cousin's wedding and posted a picture from the locale.
Karisma also posted a video of Aadar and Alekha's kiss.
The Kapoor khandaan get together for their signature picture again, and Neetu Kapoor diligently posts it.
Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November.
Before that, they announced the engagement in September after he proposed to her by the sea.
