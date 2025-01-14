At Aadar Jain-Alekha's Goa Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

Raj Kapoor's youngest grandson Aadar Jain married girlfriend Alekha Advani in Goa in a Christian ceremony.

Aadar's mother Rima Jain is Raj Kapoor's younger daughter.

Aadar and Alekha shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram Stories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor attended her cousin's wedding and posted a picture from the locale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma also posted a video of Aadar and Alekha's kiss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

The Kapoor khandaan get together for their signature picture again, and Neetu Kapoor diligently posts it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November.

Before that, they announced the engagement in September after he proposed to her by the sea.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com