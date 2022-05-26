News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Cannes Quiz

The Cannes Quiz

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 26, 2022 12:54 IST
Can you identify these celebs at the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis at the Cannes film festival?

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.


1. This 74-year-old model dazzling the Cannes red carpet is better known these days for her eldest son, even though she has been a star model for half a century. Who is her son?
A. Alexis Kerry Ohanian
B. Evan Spiegel
C. Elon Musk
  That is Maye Musk, Elon's mom.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
 

2. Who is this lady blowing kisses at the spectators?
A. Eva Longoria
B. Ana de Armas
C. Shakira
  That's singer (Hips Don't Lie) Shakira, still gorgeous at 45.
Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
 

3. And who is this natty dresser, looking like he is auditioning to be the next James Bond?
A. Oscar Isaac
B. Ricky Martin
C. Rodrigo Santoro
  That's the guy whose Livin' La Vida Loca we all grooved to: Mr Ricky Martin himself.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
