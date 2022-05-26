The Cannes Quiz

Can you identify these celebs at the screening of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis at the Cannes film festival?

1. This 74-year-old model dazzling the Cannes red carpet is better known these days for her eldest son, even though she has been a star model for half a century. Who is her son? This 74-year-old model dazzling the Cannes red carpet is better known these days for her eldest son, even though she has been a star model for half a century. Who is her son? A. Alexis Kerry Ohanian B. Evan Spiegel C. Elon Musk That is Maye Musk, Elon's mom.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2. Who is this lady blowing kisses at the spectators? Who is this lady blowing kisses at the spectators? A. Eva Longoria B. Ana de Armas C. Shakira That's singer (Hips Don't Lie) Shakira, still gorgeous at 45.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

3. And who is this natty dresser, looking like he is auditioning to be the next James Bond? And who is this natty dresser, looking like he is auditioning to be the next James Bond? A. Oscar Isaac B. Ricky Martin C. Rodrigo Santoro That's the guy whose Livin' La Vida Loca we all grooved to: Mr Ricky Martin himself.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images .

