Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nidhi Sunil Wears Lehenga To Cannes

Nidhi Sunil Wears Lehenga To Cannes

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 24, 2022 08:23 IST
Model Nidhi Sunil made sure she stuck to her roots in a floral lehenga that celebrated zardozi and chikankari as she strode the red carpet at the Cannes film festival.
Please click on the images to admire what Nidhi wore at Cannes.

IMAGE: Nidhi wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga resembling a beautiful flower garden to the red carpet.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Nidhi teamed the lehenga with a full-sleeve infinity blouse embellished with Japanese beads and sequins.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The vibrant, multi-colour voluminous skirt featured zardozi and chikankari work along with Manish's signature bugle beads.
Over 450 hours went into creating the iconic look.
Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Nidhi styled her hair in a twist wrap ponytail.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

 
