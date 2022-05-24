Cannes Fashion: Suits Get Makeover

Celeb-inspired ways to add a modern twist to a classic suit. Click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: Toni Garrn stunned in a blue blazer and matching pants embellished with sequins.

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

IMAGE: Nataly Osmann rocked an all-white monochromatic look, complete with slicked back hair, red lips and sunglasses.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

IMAGE: Iris Mittenaere put a sexy twist to the classic black suit by pairing it with a black bralette.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Charlotte Vandermeersch turned her pastel green suit into a sartorial success by teaming it with a high-neck checked T-shirt.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Alyona Mikhailova wore her suit with a white bustier and orange heels.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

IMAGE: Charlotte Le Bon's all-black suit looked straight out of The Matrix.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lead pic: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com