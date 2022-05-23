Cannes: Glamorous Red Carpet Beauties

Models didn't disappoint with their dazzling ensembles on the Cannes red carpet. Please click on the images for a look.

IMAGE: Portuguese model Sara Sampaio looked breathtaking in a black gown with a sheer skirt.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Norwegian model Frida Aasen dazzled in a red dress with a deep back.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Carla Bruni was a picture of sophistication in a figure-hugging black ensemble.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Polish model Anja Rubik paired her lace top and see-through pants with a black blazer.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Brazilian model Adriana Lima flaunted her baby bump in a printed cleavage-plunging dress.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: French model Cindy Bruna was covered in pink from head to toe.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: French model Frederique Bel posed for the photographers as Designer Jean-Claude Jitrois looked on.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images