That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!

That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 01, 2025 12:11 IST

Mrunal Thakur is making sure her fashion game gets all the attention.

Whether it’s a desi sari, a glamorous gown or a chic casual fit, The Son Of Sardaar 2 actress brings her own mix of elegance and playfulness to every look.

From red carpets to candid outings, her style inspo that feels relatable yet aspirational -- and that’s exactly why all eyes are on her.

IMAGE: If Parisian chic were a look, it’d be Mrunal in a black-and-white houndstooth jumpsuit layered with a matching oversized trench. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A burst of colour done right -- Mrunal stuns in a vibrant sari splashed with the hues of nature.

 

IMAGE: Mrunal shows what boss babe meets soft girl looks like.

 

IMAGE: She channels easy-breezy festive glam in a floral red Indo-western co-ord with a spaghetti blouse, sharara and semi-sheer cape.

 

IMAGE: That striking dusty orange with a corset bodice, gathered skirt and a scarf styled like a dupatta is what palat moments are made of.

 

IMAGE She looks every bit a real-life desi Disney princess in a royal blue floral lehenga.

 

IMAGE A classic done right -- Mrunal shines in a purple Banarasi silk sari with gold floral work, styled with a modish sleeveless blouse.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Navratri, Day 9: Kiara, Katrina Stun In Shades Of Pink
Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick
Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?
What Fun, Rukmini!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
