That's Why All Eyes Are On Mrunal!

Mrunal Thakur is making sure her fashion game gets all the attention.

Whether it’s a desi sari, a glamorous gown or a chic casual fit, The Son Of Sardaar 2 actress brings her own mix of elegance and playfulness to every look.

From red carpets to candid outings, her style inspo that feels relatable yet aspirational -- and that’s exactly why all eyes are on her.

IMAGE: If Parisian chic were a look, it’d be Mrunal in a black-and-white houndstooth jumpsuit layered with a matching oversized trench. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: A burst of colour done right -- Mrunal stuns in a vibrant sari splashed with the hues of nature.

IMAGE: Mrunal shows what boss babe meets soft girl looks like.

IMAGE: She channels easy-breezy festive glam in a floral red Indo-western co-ord with a spaghetti blouse, sharara and semi-sheer cape.

IMAGE: That striking dusty orange with a corset bodice, gathered skirt and a scarf styled like a dupatta is what palat moments are made of.

IMAGE She looks every bit a real-life desi Disney princess in a royal blue floral lehenga.

IMAGE A classic done right -- Mrunal shines in a purple Banarasi silk sari with gold floral work, styled with a modish sleeveless blouse.