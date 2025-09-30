Navratri, Day 9: Kiara, Katrina Stun In Shades Of Pink

On the ninth day of Day Nine of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, known as the giver of wisdom and power.

The colour of the day is pink, a shade that radiates love, kindness and positivity. From dreamy lehengas to timeless saris, celebs are showing us how to wear the shade in style and add that perfect pop to the festive mood.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif shines in a bright pink tissue sari, offset by a bold red velvet blouse that brings depth to her ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday dazzles in a rani pink mirrorwork lehenga, her blouse highlighted by a striking emerald-coloured stone, while kundan jewels amp up the shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it bright and breezy in a vibrant pink kurta set, teamed with a sheer dupatta for a touch of effortless charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a sheer pink-to-teal ombre sari, sprinkled with gold embroidery and paired with a V-neck blouse for that perfect festive sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor glows in a baby pink silk lehenga with champagne-gold accents, styling it with a matching potli bag that adds just the right touch of elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani turns up the heat in a hot pink Indo-western set, flaunting a tasselled V-neck blouse with a matching mermaid skirt and thigh-high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram