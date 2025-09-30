HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 9: Kiara, Katrina Stun In Shades Of Pink

Navratri, Day 9: Kiara, Katrina Stun In Shades Of Pink

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 30, 2025 10:00 IST

x

On the ninth day of Day Nine of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, known as the giver of wisdom and power.

The colour of the day is pink, a shade that radiates love, kindness and positivity. From dreamy lehengas to timeless saris, celebs are showing us how to wear the shade in style and add that perfect pop to the festive mood. 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif shines in a bright pink tissue sari, offset by a bold red velvet blouse that brings depth to her ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday dazzles in a rani pink mirrorwork lehenga, her blouse highlighted by a striking emerald-coloured stone, while kundan jewels amp up the shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it bright and breezy in a vibrant pink kurta set, teamed with a sheer dupatta for a touch of effortless charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a sheer pink-to-teal ombre sari, sprinkled with gold embroidery and paired with a V-neck blouse for that perfect festive sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor glows in a baby pink silk lehenga with champagne-gold accents, styling it with a matching potli bag that adds just the right touch of elegance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani turns up the heat in a hot pink Indo-western set, flaunting a tasselled V-neck blouse with a matching mermaid skirt and thigh-high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE Shraddha Kapoor makes a statement in dusty pink, rocking an OTT feathered blouse with a matching skirt detailed with beads for maximum drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Navratri, Day 8: Shanaya, Alia Slay In Peacock Green
Navratri, Day 8: Shanaya, Alia Slay In Peacock Green
Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick
Sanya, Tamannaah Try This New Fashion Trick
Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange
Jasmin, Raashi Look Awesome In Orange
Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey
Khushi, Sanya Get Party-Ready In Grey
Trisha, Ananya Get Gorgeous In Green
Trisha, Ananya Get Gorgeous In Green

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

webstory image 2

7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini

webstory image 3

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black1:02

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after Asia Cup triumph2:39

Head Coach Gambhir, Spin wizard Kuldeep return home after...

Watch: Trump Welcomes Netanyahu at White House1:05

Watch: Trump Welcomes Netanyahu at White House

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV