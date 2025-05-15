10 Medical Streams After Class 12

While MBBS continues to be the most sought-after stream for medical aspirants, post pandemic, the demand for skilled nurses and physiotherapists are on the rise, notes Nayagam PP, career counsellor and founder of EduJob360.

This year, approximately 22 lakh students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), the pre-medical entrance test held on May 4, 2025.

Performance in the NEET-UG exam determines admission into undergraduate courses in some of the top medical colleges in the country.

Over the last couple of years, the healthcare landscape has been evolving rapidly, driven by technology, new forms of lifestyle diseases, and global health challenges.

With numerous career paths beyond the traditional MBBS, students today face a unique set of challenges in choosing the most suitable stream within the medical and allied health sciences field.

These are some of the challenges faced by medical aspirants:

Overemphasis on MBBS

Despite many options, MBBS continues to dominate as the 'only' choice in many minds, leading students to overlook other rewarding paths.

A lack of career awareness

A majority of students and parents have limited understanding of the broad range of medical and allied healthcare courses available.

NEET-centric approach

The intense focus on NEET often sidelines the need for professional career counselling and informed stream selection.

Peer and parental pressure

Societal expectations push students toward traditional and popular courses rather than those aligned with personal interest or aptitude.

High competition and limited seats

The ratio of aspirants to available MBBS/BDS seats remains highly skewed, which naturally creates a stressful environment for students.

Uncertainty about career scope

Students are unsure about long-term growth, job availability, or earnings in lesser-known medical streams.

Geographic constraints

Students in smaller towns may lack exposure to or access to emerging medical courses and institutes.

Mismatch between aptitude and chosen stream

Choosing a stream without understanding one's strengths often leads to dissatisfaction later.

Limited exposure to real-world roles

Without internships or shadowing opportunities, students struggle to visualise day-to-day life in different medical professions.

Information overload

The abundance of online advice, some helpful, some misleading, often creates more confusion than clarity.

How to Choose The Right Medical Course For You

Take a moment and ask yourself: Are you really passionate about MBBS?

More importantly, why do you want to be a doctor or a healthcare professional?

It is important that you choose a course that genuinely excites you and aligns with your long-term interests.

Evaluate your academic strengths (biology, chemistry, communication, and problem-solving) and how they align with specific medical careers.

Research which fields are expected to grow based on societal needs, technology integration, and health policy shifts.

Learn about the course duration and structure. Understand the commitment required to complete the course -- workload, internships, and exams etc.

Consider whether you'd prefer to work clinical settings, labs, research institutions, or public health domains.

Factor in tuition cost, living expenses, and potential return on investment in terms of job prospects and salary.

Research opportunities for higher studies. Some courses offer better global pathways or post graduation specialisations than others.

Also, check for availability of the course at reputed colleges in your desired or accessible locations.

Some medical fields require additional certifications or licenses for practice, especially if you are planning to go abroad. For example, doctors who want to practice in the United States need to pass the USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination). Aspiring nurses may need to clear the NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses)

Consider lifestyle, and emotional resilience required for the career you choose. Ask yourself if it aligns with your personal values.

Once you have factored in all the above, you should be in a good mental space to make the right decision.

Top Medical and Allied Medical Streams in 2025

Whether you aspire to become a doctor, a physiotherapist, or a dentist, understanding the top streams can help you make a better choice.

1. MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery)

This continues to be the most sought-after for those aiming to become general physicians or pursue specialisations.

After completing MBBS, graduates can pursue clinical practice, medical research, teaching, hospital administration or opt for specialisation through MD/MS in fields like cardiology, surgery, and pediatrics.

2. BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

BDS offers a solid career path with good ROI (return on investment), especially with cosmetic dentistry gaining popularity beyond celebrities.

Graduates can work as general dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, or oral surgeons.

3. BAMS (Ayurveda) and BHMS (Homeopathy)

Increasing global interest in alternative medicine is boosting demand for qualified practitioners. The demand for natural healing and personalised treatment is now attracting both NRIs and Indians.

4. BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy)

With aging populations and sedentary lifestyles, physiotherapists are in huge demand, making it another popular stream.

With specialisations in orthopedics, neurology, pediatrics, and sports physiotherapy, graduates can work in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, sports teams and fitness clinics.

5. BSc Nursing

Even before the pandemic, the shortage of skilled nurses has been a global concern.

Post pandemic, the demand for qualified nurses has only increased at hospitals, homes and community health centres.

6. BSc Radiology/Imaging Technology

With tech-driven diagnostics and reliance on advanced imaging for accurate diagnosis, this stream is witnessing a surge in demand.

Graduates can build careers as radiology technologists, MRI/CT scan technicians, sonographers, or imaging specialists in hospitals, at diagnostic centers, and research facilities in India and abroad.

7. BSc Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)

Often called as the backbone of modern diagnostics, there is always a need for precise lab diagnostics in both routine care and disease outbreaks especially in hospitals and research labs.

The scope of MLT expands to molecular diagnostics, pathology, and public health surveillance.

8. Pharmacy (BPharm/DPharm)

Pharmacists play a vital role in drug safety, research and development, and community health services, which makes it another sought after medical field.

9. Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy

With more people wanting to improve the quality of life for specially-abled kids and adults, specialties focusing on rehabilitation and quality of life are seeing a rise in demand.

10. Public Health and Health Informatics

Amid rising global health concerns, professionals in public health, epidemiology, and health data management are highly valued not just in India but globally as well.

Skilled professionals can seek jobs as policy analysts, epidemiologists, and work in government organisations including the UN and WHO assisting and leading them in various health campaigns.

With so many career options available, it's natural for students to feel overwhelmed.

Do spend adequate time to explore all options, seek professional career guidance, and make an informed decision that sets you on the right career path.